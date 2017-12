Real Estate Mogul Donald Trump tees off at the second tee as Camilo Villegas of Columbia (L) looks on during the ProAm round of the Deutsche Bank tournament held at the Tournament Players Club Boston in Norton Massachusetts, USA on Aug. 30, 2007. EPA-EFE FILE/CJ GUNTHER

US President Donald Trump invited service-members of the US Coast Guard to play golf Friday at his private club in Florida, where he practices his favorite sport daily during his Christmas vacation.

Media coverage of the Trump family vacation on Friday reported this invitation to the Coast Guard, whose personnel keep an offshore watch on the president's Mar-a-Lago social club in Palm Beach, an island in South Florida joined to the mainland by a number of bridges.