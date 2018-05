The Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is seen in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Oliver Contreras / POOL

First Lady Melania Trump delivers remarks at an event with military mothers and spouses in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, March 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the 37th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/KEVIN DIETSCH / UPI POOL

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that his wife Melania will be able to leave the hospital in "two or three days" after undergoing successful surgery this week to deal with a kidney problem.

"Our great First Lady is doing really well. Will be leaving hospital in 2 or 3 days. Thank you for so much love and support!" wrote Trump on Twitter.