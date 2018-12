Photo from April 2018 of former US President George H. W. Bush, who died Friday night at age 94, after which US President Donald Trump ordered that flags at the White House and in all United States territories lowered to half-staff for the next 30 days in his honor. EFE-EPA/Brett Coomer/File

US President Donald Trump on Saturday ordered the flags at the White House and in all United States territories to wave at half-staff for the next 30 days in honor of former President George H. W. Bush, who died Friday night. He was 94.

"I...do hereby direct that the flag of the United States be displayed at half-staff at the White House and on all public buildings and grounds...for a period of 30 days from the day of his death," said Trump in a presidential proclamation.