A signed boxing glove lay on the sofa after US President Donald J. Trump signs an Executive Grant of Clemency for former heavyweight champion Jack Johnson in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Olivier Douliery / POOL

Photograph showing US President Donald Trump alongside actor Sylvester Stallone after signing a posthumous pardon for former boxing world champion Jack Johnson in Washington, United States, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Jim Lo Scalzo

President Donald Trump on Thursday pardoned former world boxing champion Jack Johnson, who was convicted in 1913 of engaging in a relationship with a white woman and saw his career destroyed.

"Today I've issued an executive grant of clemency, a full pardon, posthumously, to John Arthur 'Jack' Johnson ... The first African-American heavyweight champion of the world, a truly great fighter. Had a tough life," Trump said.