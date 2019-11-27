President Donald Trump on Tuesday observed the tradition - begun in 1989 by the late President George H.W. Bush - of pardoning a pair of turkeys at the White House for Thanksgiving in a brief ceremony at which he took advantage of the public forum to unload on the Democrats, especially against Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee that is pursuing an impeachment investigation against him.
During the ceremony to pardon Bread and Butter, this year's two specially selected turkeys, the president joked that both of the birds were specially bred to "remain calm under any circumstance."