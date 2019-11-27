US President Donald J. Trump (R) pardons a turkey named 'Butter', beside National Turkey Federation Chairman Kerry Doughty (C) and farmer Wellie Jackson (L), who raised both 2019 National Thanksgiving Turkey candidates during the 72nd National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 November 2019. This year's candidates to be the National Thanksgiving Turkey were from North Carolina and named 'Bread' and 'Butter', weighing forty-five and forty-seven pounds respectively. Both turkeys will go to live at 'Gobbler's Rest' on the campus of Virginia Tech University. (Turquía, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Donald J. Trump (L) speaksnext to First Lady Melania Trump (R) as he pardons a turkey named 'Butter', during the 72nd National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 November 2019. This year's candidates to be the National Thanksgiving Turkey were from North Carolina and named 'Bread' and 'Butter', weighing forty-five and forty-seven pounds respectively. Both turkeys will go to live at 'Gobbler's Rest' on the campus of Virginia Tech University. (Turquía, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL

The turkey "Butter," one of the two birds specially selected to be pardoned by President Donald Trump at the White House on Nov. 26, 2019, in keeping with the decades-long US presidential tradition of pardoning turkeys prior to the Thanksgiving holiday. EFE-EPA/ Erik S. Lesser

US President Donald J. Trump (C) pardons a turkey named 'Butter', beside First Lady Melania Trump (R), National Turkey Federation Chairman Kerry Doughty (L) and farmer Wellie Jackson (2-L), who raised both 2019 National Thanksgiving Turkey candidates; during the 72nd National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 November 2019. This year's candidates to be the National Thanksgiving Turkey were from North Carolina and named 'Bread' and 'Butter', weighing forty-five and forty-seven pounds respectively. Both turkeys will go to live at 'Gobbler's Rest' on the campus of Virginia Tech University. (Turquía, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Washington (United States Of America), 26/11/2019.- US President Donald J. Trump (C) pardons a turkey named 'Butter', next to First Lady Melania Trump (R) and farmer Wellie Jackson (L), who raised both 2019 National Thanksgiving Turkey candidates during the 72nd National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 November 2019. This year's candidates to be the National Thanksgiving Turkey were from North Carolina and named 'Bread' and 'Butter', weighing forty-five and forty-seven pounds respectively. Both turkeys will go to live at 'Gobbler's Rest' on the campus of Virginia Tech University. (Turquía, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL

President Donald Trump on Tuesday observed the tradition - begun in 1989 by the late President George H.W. Bush - of pardoning a pair of turkeys at the White House for Thanksgiving in a brief ceremony at which he took advantage of the public forum to unload on the Democrats, especially against Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee that is pursuing an impeachment investigation against him.

During the ceremony to pardon Bread and Butter, this year's two specially selected turkeys, the president joked that both of the birds were specially bred to "remain calm under any circumstance."