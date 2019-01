US Vice President Mike Pence arrives at the March for Life on Jan.18, 2019, where the thousands of anti-abortion demonstrators exploded with cheers when he went onstage to say "this will be the generation that restores the right to life in America." EFE-EPA/Erik S. Lesser

Thousands of anti-abortion demonstrators gathered here Friday for the traditional March for Life, with Vice President Mike Pence taking part while President Donald Trump addressed the crowd via video link.

"When we look into the eyes of a newborn child, we see the beauty and the human soul and the majesty of God's creation. We know that every life has meaning," Trump said in a message aired on a giant screen installed on the National Mall in Washington.