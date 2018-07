US President Donald J. Trump's entourage next to the Turnberry Lighthouse Halfway House as Trump plays a round of golf at Trump Turnberry golf resort in Turnberry, Scotland, 15 July 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY

US President Donald J. Trump (R) after playing a shot during a round of golf at Trump Turnberry golf resort in Turnberry, Scotland, 15 July 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY

Police guard the Trump Turnberry golf course while US President Donald J. Trump (not pictured) plays golf in Turnberry, Scotland, Britain, 15 July 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY

The president of the United States played golf at his resort in Scotland on Sunday before traveling to Finland where he would meet the president of Russia.

Mounted police were on guard at the course as part of the security measures in place during Donald Trump's visit, as reported by an epa-efe photojournalist at the resort.