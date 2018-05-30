US President Donald J. Trump (L) delivers remarks beside US Vice President Mike Pence (R) before signing the "Right to Try Act" in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB) on the White House complex, in Washington, DC, USA, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Donald J. Trump (L) hugs Jordan McLinn (R) of Indiana, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, after signing the "Right to Try Act", in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB) on the White House complex, in Washington, DC, USA, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Donald J. Trump (C) holds up the "Right to Try Act" after signing it during a ceremony in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB) on the White House complex, in Washington, DC, USA, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed the so-called "Right to Try" law, a controversial piece of legislation legalizing experimental treatments for terminally ill patients for whom regular treatment has proven ineffective.

"To me, this is ... a very important day. Been looking forward to this for a long time ... I said, ... tell me, which is the better bill for the people? Not for the insurance company, not for the pharmaceutical companies. I don't care about them," said Trump at the White House moments before signing the bill.