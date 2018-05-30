President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed the so-called "Right to Try" law, a controversial piece of legislation legalizing experimental treatments for terminally ill patients for whom regular treatment has proven ineffective.
"To me, this is ... a very important day. Been looking forward to this for a long time ... I said, ... tell me, which is the better bill for the people? Not for the insurance company, not for the pharmaceutical companies. I don't care about them," said Trump at the White House moments before signing the bill.