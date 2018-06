US President Donald J. Trump leaves the stage after the signing ceremony for S. 2372, the VA Mission Act of 2018 in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a new law that will facilitate veterans' access to private healthcare services, a move that has sparked controversy because it does not include the necessary federal funding to implement it.

At a White House ceremony, Trump said that veterans who have waited "in line for weeks and weeks" seeking care at Veterans Administration hospitals "now ... can go see a doctor."