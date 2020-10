A photo combo of recording artist 50 Cent (left), actress Kirstie Alley (center) and musician Kid Rock, all of whom have bucked the trend of their celebrity colleagues by either expressing support for US President Donald Trump or criticizing the proposals of his Democratic Party rival, Joe Biden. EPA-EFE/File

A photo combo of three actors - Stephen Baldwin (left), Jon Voight (center) and Dennis Quaid (right) - who have bucked the Hollywood trend by either expressing support for or refraining from criticizing the president of the United States, Donald Trump,. EPA-EFE/File

As the watershed Nov. 3 elections draw ever closer, numerous American celebrities are leveraging their star power to help get out the vote. However, only a few have dared to publicly express their support for incumbent President Donald Trump.

Prominent figures in both Hollywood and the music industry have historically touted their progressive political bona fides by vociferously denouncing racism, demanding legalization of gay marriage and insisting on publicly funded health care.