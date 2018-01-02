US President Donald J. Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House to depart by Marine One in Washington, DC, USA, Dec. 22, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A youth holds a sign at a rally held to voice support for the passage of the 'clean' DREAM Act, in Washington, DC, USA, Dec. 6, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

President Donald Trump on Tuesday on Twitter predicted that Hispanics and the defenders of young undocumented migrants known as DREAMers will wind up abandoning the Democrats and "falling in love" with Republicans and with him, going on to insist on the need to build wall along the US-Mexico border.

"Democrats are doing nothing for DACA - just interested in politics. DACA activists and Hispanics will go hard against Dems, will start 'falling in love' with Republicans and their President! We are about RESULTS," Trump tweeted.