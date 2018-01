University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban reacts during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the University of Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 8, 2018. EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban (C) holds the trophy after beating the University of Georgia 26-23 in overtime in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 8, 2018. EFE/Erik S. Lesser

President Donald Trump attends the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between the University of Alabama and the University of Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 8, 2018. EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

President Donald Trump attended the college football national championship in Atlanta, watching as the University of Alabama rallied to beat the University of Georgia 26-23 in overtime.

Trump participated in the national anthem ceremony before kickoff, standing on the field with ROTC students from the two universities.