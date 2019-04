A picture taken with a drone shows people enjoy the warm weather on Easter Monday and gather to see 120,000 tulips of more than 300 varieties in full bloom at the tulip festival in the "Parc de l'Independance" in Morges, Switzerland, 22 April 2019. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

A park on the shores of Lake Geneva in western Switzerland has been filled with hundreds of varieties of tulip as part of an annual festival celebrating the flower.

Parc de l'Independence (Independence Park) in Morges is currently home to over 120,000 tulips of 300 varieties as part of the renowned Tulip Festival.