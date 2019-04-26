Tourists walk around the beaches of Tulum on April 26, 2019, in Quinata Roo, Mexico. EPA-EFE / Lourdes Cruz

Large quantities of sargassum, a type of brown seaweed, began washing ashore this week on the coast of the resort town of Tulum, in what experts say is just the start of a new deluge of this floating algae in Mexico's southeastern Caribbean region.

Hydrobiologist Esteban Amaro, technical director of the Sargassum Monitoring Network, told EFE that a massive seaweed bloom was located thanks to satellite imagery from the Optical Oceanography Laboratory of the University of South Florida, located in the southeastern United States.