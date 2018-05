Tunisian chairwoman of the leftist opposition Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Maya Jribi gives a speech during a meeting of the party in Tunis, Tunisia, on Jan. 29 2011. EPA-EFE/FILE/STRINGER

Tunisia prepared for the funeral of Maya Jribi, the first woman to lead a political party in the Arab world and a pioneer of women's rights in North Africa, on Sunday after the country's president mourned her loss and confirmed she had died, aged 58.

Jribi, born in 1960 in the port of Sfax, reportedly died of cancer late Saturday, after retiring from public activity in 2017.