A group of Bedouins prepare a camp for a group of tourists during his visit to the southern Tunisian town of Douz, Tunisia, Jan. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Paz Torrente

Although official figures suggested 2018 Tunisia welcomed its highest number of foreign tourists in years, a worker in the tourism sector told EFE the trend had yet to fully recover.

Tunisian Tourism Minister Rene Trabelsi said a record 8.29 million foreign tourists visited the country last year, the highest number since the 2011 revolution that ousted Zine El Abidine Ben Ali after over a two-decade rule.