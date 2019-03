Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) and Candidate of Justice and Development Party (AK Party) for Istanbul mayor Binali Yildirim (L) ride a train during an opening ceremony of Gebze-Halkali suburban train line in Istanbul, Turkey, Mar. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

A man stands during the opening ceremony of Gebze-Halkali suburban train line in Istanbul, Turkey, Mar. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a local election rally of his Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and an opening ceremony of Gebze-Halkali suburban train line in Istanbul, Turkey, Mar. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Turkey has completed a section of train tracks that could one day take passengers from London to Beijing, the country’s president said Tuesday.

The "modern Silk Road Project," also called Central Corridor, connects the European and Asian sides of Istanbul.