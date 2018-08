Workers lay thousands of hand knotted Turkish carpet in fields owned by carpet companies at Dosemealti district in Antalya, Turkey, 10 August 2018. EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

A picture taken with a drone shows thousands of hand knotted Turkish carpets laying in fields owned by carpet companies at Dosemealti district in Antalya, Turkey, 10 August 2018. EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Workers in southern Turkey were laying out handmade carpets in the sun on Friday as part of their coloring process.

Stunning drone imagery captured by an epa-efe journalist showed the roughly 30,000 elaborately-patterned rugs being rolled out onto sun-kissed fields owned by carpet-making companies in the Dosemealti district of Antalya.