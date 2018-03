An employee cuts a tray of baklava at a Omer Gullu's 'Gulluoglu baklava' production facility and school, in Gaziantep, Turkey, 05 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Employees handle trays of baklava at a Omer Gullu's 'Gulluoglu baklava' production facility and school, in Gaziantep, Turkey, 05 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

An employee speads pistachio paste on dough to be used to make baklava at a Omer Gullu's 'Gulluoglu baklava' production facility and school, in Gaziantep, Turkey, 05 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Employees roll dough to be used to make baklava at a Omer Gullu's 'Gulluoglu baklava' production facility and school, in Gaziantep, Turkey, 05 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

An employee weighs dough to be used to make baklava at a Omer Gullu's 'Gulluoglu baklava' production facility and school, in Gaziantep, Turkey, 05 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Chefs employed in a kitchen that manufactures baklava dessert pastries in the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep were on Monday putting their skills to the test, as seen in images captured by an epa photojournalist.

Baklava is a rich dessert made of layers of filo pastry and is popular in the cuisines of countries that formed part of the Ottoman Empire (1299-1922).