A Boeing 737-800 passenger plane of Pegasus Airlines sits on a cliff crashed after going off the runway at Trabzon Airport in Trabzon, Turkey, Jan 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR TURKEY OUT

A Boeing 737-800 passenger plane of Pegasus Airlines is seen crashed after going off the runway at Trabzon Airport in Trabzon, Turkey, Jan 14, 2018. TURKEY OUT, USA OUT, UK OUT, CANADA OUT, FRANCE OUT, SWEDEN OUT, IRAQ OUT, JORDAN OUT, KUWAIT OUT, LEBANON OUT, OMAN OUT, QATAR OUT, SAUDI ARABIA OUT, SYRIA OUT, UAE OUT, YEMEN OUT, BAHRAIN OUT, EGYPT OUT, LIBYA OUT, ALGERIA OUT, MOROCCO OUT, TUNISIA OUT EPA-EFE/ANADOLU AGENCY

Turkish rescue teams trying to recover the 737-800 passenger plane of Pegasus Airlines in Trabzon, Turkey, 18 Jan 18, 2018, which crashed after going off the runway at Trabzon Airport in Trabzon. TURKEY OUT, USA OUT, UK OUT, CANADA OUT, FRANCE OUT, SWEDEN OUT, IRAQ OUT, JORDAN OUT, KUWAIT OUT, LEBANON OUT, OMAN OUT, QATAR OUT, SAUDI ARABIA OUT, SYRIA OUT, UAE OUT, YEMEN OUT, BAHRAIN OUT, EGYPT OUT, LIBYA OUT, ALGERIA OUT, MOROCCO OUT, TUNISIA OUT EPA-EFE/SEYIT AHMET EKSIK

Turkish rescue teams trying to recover the 737-800 passenger plane of Pegasus Airlines in Trabzon, Turkey, Jan 18, 2018, which crashed after going off the runway at Trabzon Airport. TURKEY OUT, USA OUT, UK OUT, CANADA OUT, FRANCE OUT, SWEDEN OUT, IRAQ OUT, JORDAN OUT, KUWAIT OUT, LEBANON OUT, OMAN OUT, QATAR OUT, SAUDI ARABIA OUT, SYRIA OUT, UAE OUT, YEMEN OUT, BAHRAIN OUT, EGYPT OUT, LIBYA OUT, ALGERIA OUT, MOROCCO OUT, TUNISIA OUT EPA-EFE/SEYIT AHMET EKSIK

Trabzon (Turkey) Jan 18. (efe-epa) Turkish rescue teams were attempting to recover on Thursday a Pegasus Airlines passenger plane that skidded off a runway in northeastern Turkey and descended a steep slope stopping just short of crash-diving into the Black Sea, as seen in images supplied to epa.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft, which had just covered the Ankara-Trabzon domestic route, slid off the runway after landing at Trabzon's airport late Sunday, coming to a halt on a steep, stony cliff, meters away from the water.