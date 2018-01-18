Trabzon (Turkey) Jan 18. (efe-epa) Turkish rescue teams were attempting to recover on Thursday a Pegasus Airlines passenger plane that skidded off a runway in northeastern Turkey and descended a steep slope stopping just short of crash-diving into the Black Sea, as seen in images supplied to epa.
The Boeing 737-800 aircraft, which had just covered the Ankara-Trabzon domestic route, slid off the runway after landing at Trabzon's airport late Sunday, coming to a halt on a steep, stony cliff, meters away from the water.