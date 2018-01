People hold banners reading "For Hrant for Justice" during a rally to mark the 11th anniversary of the Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink assassination, outside the Agos newspaper in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

The ethnic Armenian journalist and human rights activist who became a symbol of minority rights in Turkey was honored here Friday on the 11th anniversary of his brutal assassination.

Hrant Dink was remembered by a large and solemn crowd clad mainly in black, official news service Anatolian Agency reported.