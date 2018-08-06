A center in Switzerland is protecting native turtle species from their invasive American peers by housing thousands of the reptiles in order to monitor, breed and re-introduce the critters back to their natural habitats, as documented in a photo essay released by epa Monday
The Centro Emys, named after the European pond turtle (Emys orbicularis), is based in Chavornay, western Switzerland, and is part of the European Union's Project Life, an initiative to protect vulnerable wildlife and natural habitats across the continent.