A turtle is pictured in the new extension of the 'Centre Emys' in Chavornay, Switzerland, Aug 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

A turtle is pictured prior to being moved into the new extension of the 'Centre Emys' in Chavornay, Switzerland, Aug 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

epa06930303 A turtle is released into the new extension of the 'Centre Emys' in Chavornay, Switzerland, Aug 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

A turtle peers ot of a water pond in the new extension of the 'Centre Emys' in Chavornay, Switzerland, Aug 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

A center in Switzerland is protecting native turtle species from their invasive American peers by housing thousands of the reptiles in order to monitor, breed and re-introduce the critters back to their natural habitats, as documented in a photo essay released by epa Monday

The Centro Emys, named after the European pond turtle (Emys orbicularis), is based in Chavornay, western Switzerland, and is part of the European Union's Project Life, an initiative to protect vulnerable wildlife and natural habitats across the continent.