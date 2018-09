epa07056304 A handout photo made available by The Maryland Zoo on 29 September 2018 shows a wild Eastern box turtle in a custom-fittted Lego bricks wheelchair at The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, USA, 05 September 2018. According to the zoo, a veterinary team performed a surgery to stabilize the turtle'Äôs severely fractured shell. Metal bone plates, sewing clasps and surgical wire now hold the delicate shell fragments together. EPA/Sinclair Mille/The Maryland Zoo / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: THE MARYLAND ZOO HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by The Maryland Zoo on 29 September 2018 shows a wild Eastern box turtle in a custom-fittted Lego bricks wheelchair at The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, USA, 05 September 2018. EPA/Sinclair Mille/The Maryland Zoo

A turtle found in a park in the United States with a broken shell was recovering and mobile again thanks to a custom-built wheelchair made of Lego, a Maryland Zoo official confirmed to epa-efe on Saturday.

The wild Eastern box turtle, which was found in July by a zoo employee, was taken to the zoo's hospital where it was established that he had multiple fractures on the bottom of his shell.