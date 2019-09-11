Mexican actress Irene Azuela participates in a Mexico City press conference on Sept. 10, 2019, to announce the upcoming Mexican television series "Monarca," which will begin airing on Sept. 13 on Netflix and will portray a modern Mexico that "doesn't ride a burro or wear a sombrero." EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

Mexican actress and producer Salma Hayek participates in a Mexico City press conference on Sept. 10, 2019, to announce the upcoming Mexican television series "Monarca," which will begin airing on Sept. 13 on Netflix and will portray a modern Mexico that "doesn't ride a burro or wear a sombrero." EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

Mexican actor Osvaldo Benavides participates in a Mexico City press conference on Sept. 10, 2019, to announce the upcoming Mexican television series "Monarca," which will begin airing on Sept. 13 on Netflix and will portray a modern Mexico that "doesn't ride a burro or wear a sombrero." EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

Mexican actor Juan Manuel Bernal participates in a Mexico City press conference on Sept. 10, 2019, to announce the upcoming Mexican television series "Monarca," which will begin airing on Sept. 13 on Netflix and will portray a modern Mexico that "doesn't ride a burro or wear a sombrero." EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

The television series "Monarca," which will air on Netflix on Sept. 13, depicts a Mexico that is "current, that doesn't ride a burro or wear a sombrero," the show's producer, actress Salma Hayek, said Tuesday.

"It's a series that shows the corporate Mexico with great sophistication, there's politics (in it) too, traditions. We show a cosmopolitan, vibrant, interesting, culinary city ... And we also show a rich, vast province with traditions, mystery, beauty," she said at a press conference in Mexico City.