Chefs from four restaurants that received two Michelin-stars pose for pictures with International Director of the Michelin Guides Gwendal Poullennec (C) during the Michelin Star Revelation 2019 at a hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

International Director of the Michelin Guides Gwendal Poullennec (L) poses for pictures with German twin chefs of Suehring restaurant Mathias and Thomas Suhring (R) during the Michelin Star Revelation 2019 at a hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

German chefs Mathias and Thomas Sühring on Wednesday were awarded a second Michelin star for their Bangkok-based Sühring restaurant.

The announcement was made at a press conference in the Thai capital to mark the release of the second edition of the Michelin Guide for Thailand, which will be the first to cover areas outside Bangkok, according to a press release.