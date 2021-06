Members of the fire brigade and civil protection rescue two dogs from the Santa María Zacatepec sinkhole, today in the state of Puebla, Mexico, Jun. 10, 2021. EFE / Hilda Ríos

A photograph taken from a drone that shows the sinkhole of 97 meters in diameter and an approximate depth of 20 meters, in the municipality of Juan C. Bonilla, in the state of Puebla, Mexico, 04 June 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Hilda Rios

The government of the state of Puebla in central Mexico on Thursday rescued two dogs who had fallen into a huge sinkhole following a nationwide campaign that pressured the state's governor, Miguel Barbosa, who initially ruled out saving them.

"Thanks to the responsible efforts of the State Civil Protection and Fire Department, Spay and Spike were successfully rescued after their fall into the pit in Santa María Zacatepec," the Puebla government announced on its official social media accounts.