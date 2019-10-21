Photo taken Oct. 16, 2019, in Punta del Este, Uruguay, showing the Uruguayan sailboat bearing the city's name, which is participating in the round-the-world Clipper Race captained by Spain's Jeronimo Santos and with a crew including another Spaniard, Clara Carrington. EFE-EPA/Federico Anfitti

A sailboat of Uruguayan origin, many Spanish-speakers and an international tournament create the "perfect mixture" where Jeronimo Santos and Clara Carrington are trying to make history and become the first Spaniards to sail around the world in the Clipper Race.

The challenges and risks of an adventure of this kind, in which each competing sailboat circumnavigates the world in eight stages, made up of 13 races, all fuse together into a great feeling of pride for the Spanish pair, who are out to make history in the famous event.