Allosaurus and Camptosaurus dinosaur skeletons are previewed at Artcurial, the Paris auction house. Nov 14, 2018. EFE

Two spectacular dinosaur skeletons were previewed at the Paris Artcurial auction house on Wednesday.

The prehistoric beasts, each over four meters long, were dug up in Wyoming (United States), one of which is practically intact, the second presents half of its entire bone structure.