Rescuers work to retrieve survivors from underneath the rubble of the landslide triggered by Typhoon Lekima in Yongjia county, Zhejiang province, China, Aug. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/FEATURECHINA

An aerial view of the site of a landslide triggered by Typhoon Lekima in Yongjia county, Zhejiang province, China, Aug. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/FEATURECHINA

Typhoon Lekima has left 32 dead, 16 missing, one million evacuees, five million affected people and losses of more than $2.2 billion in China.

Most of the deaths occurred in Yongjia County, in the eastern province of Zhejiang, where the storm, the most powerful to hit the country since 2014, touched down on Saturday.