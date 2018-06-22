Photo of the self-driving Uber car that hit and killed a homeless woman in Arizona last March, and which a new police report says could have been avoided if the vehicle's operator hadn't been watching a video on her cell phone. EFE-EPA/Tempe Police Department

A new report by police in Tempe, Arizona, said that March's fatal collision of an Uber self-driving car with a pedestrian could have been avoided if the vehicle's operator hadn't been watching a video on her cell phone.

According to the official document published Thursday night, the driver, identified as Rafaela Vasquez, was "distracted or looking down for seven of the 22 minutes preceding the collision" with a homeless woman who was pushing her bicycle across the road outside a designated crossing.