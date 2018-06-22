A new report by police in Tempe, Arizona, said that March's fatal collision of an Uber self-driving car with a pedestrian could have been avoided if the vehicle's operator hadn't been watching a video on her cell phone.
According to the official document published Thursday night, the driver, identified as Rafaela Vasquez, was "distracted or looking down for seven of the 22 minutes preceding the collision" with a homeless woman who was pushing her bicycle across the road outside a designated crossing.