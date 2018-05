Ravers relax on the shore of Lake Zurich after the annual technoparade "Street Parade" in the city center of Zurich, Switzerland, Aug 12, 2017. EFE-EPA (FILE)/CHRISTIAN MERZ

People enjoy the sunny weather on Lake Zurich, in Zurich, Switzerland, May 17, 2017. EFE-EPA (FILE)/ENNIO LEANZA

UBS, the Swiss multinational investment bank and financial services company published on Tuesday the17th edition of its Prices and Earnings report which, since 1971, compares the cost of living in main cities worldwide.

As in previous editions, Zurich retained its top spot as the world's most expensive city to live in, followed by Geneva and Oslo.