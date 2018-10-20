Ugandan musician-turned-MP Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, looks on during a discussion with prominent Kenayn political activist Boniface Mwangi in Nairobi, Kenya, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Dai Kurokawa

Bobi Wine, a reggae and afrobeat musician who has become Uganda's best-known opposition member of parliament, placed the blame for what he called an assassination attempt against him squarely at the feet of the country's president, Yoweri Museveni, and said the reason was the longtime leader's fear of the youth, in an interview with EFE released Saturday.

Clad in his trademark red beret with the slogan "PEOPLE POWER, OUR POWER," Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, said his Aug. 13 arrest, in which security forces killed his driver, was actually an attempt to silence the growing movement against Museveni, 76, who has been in power since 1986.