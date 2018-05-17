British gambling companies said Thursday that their financial performances will be negatively affected following a decision by the United Kingdom government to reduce the maximum bets that can be placed on fixed-odds betting terminals to 2 pounds ($2.70), according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.
The UK Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said it decided to reduce the maximum stakes on fixed-odds betting terminals, described as the "crack cocaine of gambling," from 100 pounds following a government review.