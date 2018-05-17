Sample gambling chips are displayed at an exhibitor's booth during the G2E Asia Conference in Macau, China, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

British gambling companies said Thursday that their financial performances will be negatively affected following a decision by the United Kingdom government to reduce the maximum bets that can be placed on fixed-odds betting terminals to 2 pounds ($2.70), according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The UK Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said it decided to reduce the maximum stakes on fixed-odds betting terminals, described as the "crack cocaine of gambling," from 100 pounds following a government review.