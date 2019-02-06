Multiple gun salutes and the ringing of church bells across the nation marked Queen Elizabeth II's 67 years as the United Kingdom's head of state on Wednesday while the monarch herself marked the occasion in private at one of her country estates.
A traditional gun salute at London's Green Park was performed by a regiment known as the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, with a similar cannonade to be fired at the Tower of London on the banks of the River Thames by the Honourable Artillery Company.