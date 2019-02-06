Lance Bombardier Grace Gostelow (L) who broke her neck whilst stopping a runaway horse returns to duty for the first time as the King'ss Troop Royal Horse Artillery arrives to stage a 41-gun salute to mark the British Queen's accession to the throne in Green Park in London, Britain, 06 February 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Gunners of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery prepare a cannon to stage a 41-gun salute to mark the British Queen's accession to the throne in Green Park in London, Britain, 06 February 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II watches the Diamond Jubilee Fly Past over the Mall from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, 05 June 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fires a 41-gun salute to mark the British Queen's accession to the throne in Green Park in London, Britain, 06 February 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Multiple gun salutes and the ringing of church bells across the nation marked Queen Elizabeth II's 67 years as the United Kingdom's head of state on Wednesday while the monarch herself marked the occasion in private at one of her country estates.

A traditional gun salute at London's Green Park was performed by a regiment known as the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, with a similar cannonade to be fired at the Tower of London on the banks of the River Thames by the Honourable Artillery Company.