A United Kingdom Parliament committee recommended on Wednesday banning the use of popular comic-book characters to advertise high calorie, fat, sugar and salt content food products in a bid to reduce childhood obesity in the country.
The 11-member House of Commons Health and Social Care Select Committee requested that the government ban the use of such figures, regardless of whether they are movie spin-offs or brand-generated characters, in all food advertising and packaging that could be considered unhealthy for children.