Travelers walk past a food advert in Westminster tube station, London, Britain May 11, 2018. The Mayor of London has stated that junk food adverts could be banned across the entire Transport for London (TfL) network, buses, and bus shelters. EPA-EFE (FILE)/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Danny Charteris, 6, with a Mars Bar, in a shop in Warwick, central England Tuesday, Feb 6, 2007. EFE-EPA (FILE)/Sam Stephenson UNITED KINGDOM AND IRELAND OUT.

A United Kingdom Parliament committee recommended on Wednesday banning the use of popular comic-book characters to advertise high calorie, fat, sugar and salt content food products in a bid to reduce childhood obesity in the country.

The 11-member House of Commons Health and Social Care Select Committee requested that the government ban the use of such figures, regardless of whether they are movie spin-offs or brand-generated characters, in all food advertising and packaging that could be considered unhealthy for children.