Andria Marsh, 63, holds up photographs of her parents and her original British passport, following a Windrush service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

The United Kingdom's prime minister joined surviving members of the Windrush generation to commemorate the 70th anniversary of their arrival from erstwhile British colonies in the Caribbean to post-war Great Britain, where they helped re-build the nation, as reported by an efe-epa photojournalist who witnessed the event at London's Westminster Abbey on Friday.

The Windrush generation was named after HMT Empire Windrush cruise ship, which brought a group of 802 migrants to the port of Tilbury near the capital London on June 22, 1948, just after the UK government passed an act to naturalize citizens of British colonies in an effort to reconstruct a nation whose economy, infrastructure and labor market had been ravaged by years of war.