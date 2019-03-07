The queen of the United Kingdom crossed a new milestone by posting her first message on the Instagram social media on Thursday where she published an image of a letter sent by an early pioneer of computers to her great-great-grandfather.

Elizabeth II, who broke one record by being already the longest-serving monarch in UK history after becoming Queen in 1952, shared an image of the letter sent to Prince Albert, the husband of Queen Victoria, on @theRoyalFamily’s Instagram account during a visit to London's Science Museum.