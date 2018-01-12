The United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II was heard on Friday speaking of the risks associated with wearing the British Imperial State crown, explaining its precious stones make it very heavy to wear, along with other memories she wished to share in a unique BBC production.
The British sovereign does not concede interviews to the press, but spoke exclusively to the BBC for the recording of "The Coronation," a documentary on the British Crown jewels and the other regalia scheduled for broadcast this Sunday, of which brief extracts were available today.