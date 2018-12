Homeless Lee, 38, from Gravesend in London, Britain, Dec 19, 2018. Lee has been homeless for eighteen months after breaking up with his girlfriend in Gravesend. He rolls a joint made of spice, 'I need it on the street. It helps me sleep', he says. London now accounts for a quarter of Britain's homeless. Some twenty five thousand people across the UK are facing Christmas on the street. EFE-EPA/ANDY RAIN

Angel, 25, from Barnsley in London, Britain, Dec 19 2018. Angel ended up on the street after domestic abuse issues with her boyfriend. 'I'm stuck on the street', she says, 'I can't see a way out. London now accounts for a quarter of Britain's homeless. Some twenty five thousand people across the UK are facing Christmas on the street. EFE-EPA/ANDY RAIN

Homeless Daniela, 31, from Austria, begs for alms on a street in London, Britain, Dec 19, 2018. Daniela who has been on the streets in New York and in European cities says 'Im not sure if I'll be on the street at Christmas. Sometimes the charity helps us. But whatever happens we'll have a party'. London now accounts for a quarter of Britain's homeless. Some twenty five thousand people across the UK are facing Christmas on the street. EFE-EPA/ANDY RAIN

Homeless Vivo sells 'The Big Issue' homeless magazine on Oxford Street in London, Britain, Dec 20, 2018. London now accounts for a quarter of Britain's homeless. Some twenty five thousand people across the UK are facing Christmas on the street. EFE-EPA/ANDY RAIN

Francis, 56, from southwest Scotland with his Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Milo, sits on Oxford Street in London, Britain, Dec 20, 2018. Francis has been on the streets of London for eight years after losing his son and breaking up with his partner. "Shit happens in life" Francis says. "I'll be right here for Christmas". London now accounts for a quarter of Britain's homeless. Some twenty five thousand people across the UK are facing Christmas on the street. EFE-EPA/ANDY RAIN

As the looming winter heralds the arrival of another Christmas season, freezing temperatures in the United Kingdom's capital once again placed the plight of its homeless population under the spotlight, revealing a human drama that was captured Thursday by an EPA photographer.

London now accounts for a quarter of Britain's 25,000 homeless facing Christmas on the street.