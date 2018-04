Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge carries his newborn son as they leave the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, Britain, 23 April 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

Britain's Prince William Duke of Cambridge (L) stands next to his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, who holds their newborn son outside the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, Britain, 23 April 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have called their baby son Louis Arthur Charles, Kensington Palace announced Friday.

The new royal, who Prince William and his wife Catherine welcomed into the world on Monday, would be known officially as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge, according to the Palace.