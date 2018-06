Britain's Camila, The Duchess of Cornwall and Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge (R) are seeing in a carriage during the Trooping of the Colour, Queen's 92th birthday parade outside Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Britain's Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex are wave in a carriage during the Trooping of the Colour, Queen's 92th birthday parade outside Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is seeing in a carriage during the Trooping of the Colour, Queen's 92th birthday parade outside Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, June 9, 2018. The annual official Queen's Birthday Parade, more popularly known as Trooping the Color, when the Queen's Color is 'Trooped' in front of Her Majesty and all the Royal Colonels. EPA/STRINGER

(L-R) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Savannah Phillips, Prince George and Prince William watch the flypast on the Balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping of the Colour, Queen's 92th birthday parade outside Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Members of the United Kingdom's Royal Family young and old joined Queen Elizabeth II for the Trooping the Colour ceremony Saturday to mark the monarch's 92nd birthday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, joined Her Majesty on the balcony at Buckingham Palace for the first time since they were married just three weeks ago, as seen in images released by efe-epa.