A woman views The Adams Brothers Probe 16 car used in the film A Clockwork Orange at the Design Museum in London, Britain, April 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

The Adams Brothers Probe 16 car used in the film A Clockwork Orange at the Design Museum in London, Britain, April 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

British actor Malcom McDowell poses with The Adams Brothers Probe 16 car used in the film A Clockwork Orange at the Design Museum in London, Britain, April 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Actor Malcolm McDowell who starred in Stanley Kubrick's "A Clockwork Orange" (1971) was at London's Design Museum on Thursday to promote a show that celebrates the remarkable creative design processes the renowned director evolved in his movies, the UK museum said.

To mark the 20th anniversary of the moviemaker's death, "Stanley Kubrick: The Exhibition" will explore the aesthetic vision that shaped movies like "Dr. Strangelove" (1964) or "The Shining" (1980), making them instant cult classics.