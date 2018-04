Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh leaves the new headquarters of New Scotland Yard, Central London, Britain, July 13, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/WILL OLIVER

The United Kingdom’s Duke of Edinburgh, the consort of Queen Elizabeth II, has been admitted to a London hospital for hip surgery, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday.

A statement released by the Palace said Prince Philip, 96, had been taken to the King Edward VII Hospital in the capital London on the afternoon for “planned surgery.”