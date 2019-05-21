The Prince of Wales during a visit to Glendalough Monastic Settlement, Ireland, 21 May 2019. EPA-EFE/NIALL CARSON / POOL

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (L) is shown a loom as she visits the Avoca Mill in County Wicklow Ireland, 21 May 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (not pictured) received a gift of a blanket to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie as she visits the Avoca Mill in County Wicklow Ireland, 21 May 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (L) receives a gift of a blanket to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie as she visits the Avoca Mill in County Wicklow, Ireland, 21 May 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales visits the National Botanic Gardens in Dublin, Ireland, 21 May 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRIS JACKSON / POOL

Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (R) and her husband Prince Charles, Prince of Wales pose ahead of a civic reception at the Powerscourt House and Gardens estate in Enniskerry, Ireland, 20 May 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRIS JACKSON / POOL

Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla were given a "warm and friendly welcome" to Ireland.

Their royal tour began on Monday and ended on Tuesday before they set off for Northern Ireland for another two days.