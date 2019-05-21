Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla were given a "warm and friendly welcome" to Ireland.
Their royal tour began on Monday and ended on Tuesday before they set off for Northern Ireland for another two days.
Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (R) and her husband Prince Charles, Prince of Wales pose ahead of a civic reception at the Powerscourt House and Gardens estate in Enniskerry, Ireland, 20 May 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRIS JACKSON / POOL
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales visits the National Botanic Gardens in Dublin, Ireland, 21 May 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRIS JACKSON / POOL
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (L) receives a gift of a blanket to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie as she visits the Avoca Mill in County Wicklow, Ireland, 21 May 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (not pictured) received a gift of a blanket to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie as she visits the Avoca Mill in County Wicklow Ireland, 21 May 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (L) is shown a loom as she visits the Avoca Mill in County Wicklow Ireland, 21 May 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
The Prince of Wales during a visit to Glendalough Monastic Settlement, Ireland, 21 May 2019. EPA-EFE/NIALL CARSON / POOL
Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla were given a "warm and friendly welcome" to Ireland.
Their royal tour began on Monday and ended on Tuesday before they set off for Northern Ireland for another two days.