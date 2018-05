Royal wedding plastic flags with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on sale at a store in Windsor, Britain, May 16, 2018. EPA/ANDY RAIN

Prince Charles of the United Kingdom is set to accompany Meghan Markle to the altar for her wedding to his son, Prince Harry, Kensington Palace said Friday.

It was revealed Thursday that Markle's father, Thomas, would not be able to attend the ceremony due to a recent surgery and she said that she hoped he could be given space to focus on his recovery.