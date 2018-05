Britain's Prince Charles (C), Prince of Wales and Camilla (2-L), the Duchess of Cornwall, arrive at the Archeological site of Knossos, Heraklion city, Crete Island, 11 May 2018. EPA/ARIS MESSINIS / POOL

The United Kingdom’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, tied up their official visit to Greece on Friday with a trip to the island of Crete, as documented by an epa-efe journalist.

On the final day of a three-day visit to Greece, the royals visited the archaeological site of Knossos, which remained open to the public at Charles’ request.