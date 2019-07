An undated handout photo of Britain's Prince George taken recently by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, while on holiday with the family (location not given), to mark his sixth birthday in Britain. Prince George will turn six on 22 July. EFE/EPA/THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE/HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE

An undated handout photo of Britain's Prince George taken recently by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, in the garden of their home at Kensington Palace, to mark his sixth birthday in London, Britain. Prince George will turn six on 22 July. EFE/EPA/THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE/HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE

New photographs of the UK’s Prince George posing in an England soccer shirt that were snapped by his mother, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, have been released by Kensington Palace to mark the young royal’s sixth birthday.

In two of the images, George, third in line to the throne, can be seen playing in the gardens of the royal household wearing the England national side’s white shirt.