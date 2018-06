Britiain's Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex are wave in a carriage during the Trooping of the Colour, Queen's 92th birthday parade outside Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

The United Kingdom's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are to visit Dublin next month, Kensington Palace said Tuesday.

The recently married royals would travel to Ireland for a visit between July 11-12 at the request of the UK government, according to the palace.