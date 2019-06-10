The United Kingdom's Prince Philip celebrated his 98th birthday on Monday.
The social media accounts linked to the royal family shared photographs depicting moments in the Duke of Edinburgh's life to mark the milestone.
Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh sits on a carriage during the Royal Windsor Horse Show, in Windsor, Britain, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh waves as he is discharged from the King Edward VII hospital in central London, Britain, June 8, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/KAREL PRINSLOO
Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (R) listening as Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks during her address to the House of Lords during the State Opening of Parliament in Westminster, central London, Britain, May 25, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/STR
The United Kingdom's Prince Philip celebrated his 98th birthday on Monday.
The social media accounts linked to the royal family shared photographs depicting moments in the Duke of Edinburgh's life to mark the milestone.