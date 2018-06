Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, touches the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem, June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN/POOL

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (C), British chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis (L) and Western Wall Chief Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitch stand together at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem, June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN/POOL

Britain's Prince William (L) visits the grave of his great-grandmother Princess Alice of Battenberg during a visit to the Mary Magdalene Church, in east Jerusalem, June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAN SCHEINER/POOL

Britain's Prince William stands in the Mount of Olives overlooking the Old City with the golden dome of the Dome of the Rock mosque, in Jerusalem, 28 June 2018. EPA-EFE/THOMAS COEX/POOL

The United Kingdom's Prince William visited the tomb of his great-grandmother on Thursday as part of a tour of several historic sites in Jerusalem and a wider tour of the region.

The Duke of Cambridge, a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and second in line to the UK's throne, visited the Mount of Olives, which has views over the Old City of Jerusalem, the Dome of the Rock, al-Aqsa Mosque, and the Western Wall, according to Kensington Palace.